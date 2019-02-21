|
Tomlinson Joan Peacefully in Lytham Court Nursing Home on 18th February 2019, Joan, aged 83 years.
Loving wife of the late Brian,
dearly loved mum of Roy and Carol and a treasured grandma
and great grandma.
"Will be sadly missed by
her family and friends".
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Tuesday 26th February 2019
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Cancer Research UK"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House,
Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 21, 2019
