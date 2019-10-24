|
|
|
HINDLE (née Tomlinson)
Joan Peacefully at home on
18th October 2019
aged 84 years.
The beloved wife of Peter (deceased), dearly loved mother of Mark, respected mother in law of Annabel, loving grandma of Emma and Martin and dear sister to Richard (deceased) and James.
Will be sadly missed
by all her family
Family flowers only; donations preferred to Alzheimer's Society c/o the funeral director
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston Tel:01772 744700
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 24, 2019