|
|
|
RAWLE Jessie Peacefully on 10th December 2019
at Starr Hills, with her sons by her side, Jessie, aged 91 years,
of Lytham.
Beloved wife of the late Denis,
much loved mother of Jeffrey and Graham and a dearly loved
mother in law and grandmother.
Funeral Service at
Lytham Park Crematorium
on Monday 23rd December at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be
sent to Dementia UK
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd. 42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Dec. 19, 2019