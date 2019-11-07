Home

Jean Mullineux

Jean Mullineux Notice
MULLINEUX Jean Jean, aged 95 years and
formerly of Oxford Court, Ansdell, passed away peacefully in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Sunday 20th October 2019,
after a short illness.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Tuesday 12th November 2019
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"The Christie"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House,
Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 7, 2019
