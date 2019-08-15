Home

Horsfield & Family Funerals
Rose Court Funeral Home
Lytham St Annes, Lancashire FY82AT
01253 781011
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
14:00
Park Cemetery
Lytham
Jean Hitchen Notice
HITCHEN Jean On August 9th, 2019 at her home
in Lytham St Annes, aged 79 years surrounded by her loving family.
'Forever in our hearts and minds -
will never be forgotten'
Service and interment to take place at Park Cemetery, Lytham
on Wednesday August 21st
at 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, may be sent for Cancer Research UK
c/o and all further enquiries to
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 15, 2019
