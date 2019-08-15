|
HITCHEN Jean On August 9th, 2019 at her home
in Lytham St Annes, aged 79 years surrounded by her loving family.
'Forever in our hearts and minds -
will never be forgotten'
Service and interment to take place at Park Cemetery, Lytham
on Wednesday August 21st
at 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, may be sent for Cancer Research UK
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 15, 2019