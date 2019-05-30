Home

Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00
Park Crematorium
Lytham
Jean Harrison Notice
HARRISON Jean On May 28th, 2019 peacefully in The Hamptons Care Centre,
aged 84 years and of
St Annes-on-Sea.
The dearly loved mother of Mark and devoted late husband Richard.
'She was a wonderful woman, much loved and will be greatly missed by all her family
and friends.'
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Thursday June 27th at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, may be sent for Cancer Research UK c/o and all further enquiries to Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 30, 2019
