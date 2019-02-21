|
|
|
DAGGER Jean Peacefully in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital Blackpool on
12th February 2019,
Jean
aged 87 years
of Lytham.
Beloved wife of Denis.
Requiem Mass at
St. Peter's Catholic Church, Lytham on Thursday 28th February at 11.00am followed by burial at Saltcotes Cemetery, Lytham.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to The Blue Skies Hospital Fund
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham, FY8 5EW
Tel. 01253 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More