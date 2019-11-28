|
|
|
Anderson Janice Edith
(née Whitehead) Janice, aged 75 years,
died peacefully in the Hamptons Care Home, St. Annes on the
20th November 2019.
Dearly loved mother
and grandmother.
Service at Lytham Park Crematorium at 11.30am on
Friday 6th December 2019.
Family flowers only requested. Donations, if desired,
can be made in favour of
"Home-Start Fylde"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Rd, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND, Tel. 780860
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 28, 2019