VALENTINE James Patrick
Jim On 18th February 2019 in the care of The Rossendale Nursing Home, Ansdell,
Jim
aged 84 years
of St. Annes and retired to Freckleton.
Much loved dad of Mark, Stephen, Gary and Andrew, a dearly loved father in law, grandad and uncle, beloved friend of Julie and dear brother of the late Peter and Brian Valentine.
Jim will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends.
Funeral Service at
St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ansdell on Tuesday 5th March at 11.00am followed by burial at Lytham Park Cemetery.
Flowers are very welcome but if preferred donations in memory of Jim may be sent to either the Northwest Air Ambulance or Dementia UK
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham, FY8 5EW
Tel. 01253 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 28, 2019
