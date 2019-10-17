|
|
|
HILTON James Clifford
(Jim) Lord of the Manor of Lytham
Died suddenly at home on Wednesday, 9th October 2019, aged 90.
Beloved husband of Penelope. Dearly loved father of
Katharine and the late Marcus.
Fond father in law of Simon and Cathy. Proud grandpa of Hugo and Alicia. Much loved brother of Joy.
Funeral service to be held at
St Cuthberts Church, Lytham on Saturday 2nd November at noon.
Family flowers only.
Any donations to the RNLI c/o Mark Rae Funeral Directors,
11, Wood Street,
Lytham St Annes, FY8 1QS.
Tel 01253 789000
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 17, 2019