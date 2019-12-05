|
|
|
Owen Jack Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Friday 22nd November 2019,
aged 97 years.
The devoted husband of
the late Constance,
much loved father of Tim and Jacky, father in law of Deirdre and Paul and grandad and uncle.
'A gentleman to all who knew him, who will be remembered
with great affection.'
Service to take place at
Church Road Methodist
Church, St Annes on
Wednesday 11th December at
11.00 a.m. followed by committal
at Park Crematorium,
Lytham at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu,
if so desired, may be sent for
Macmillan Cancer Support c/o
and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 01253 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Dec. 5, 2019