Owen Jack Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Friday 22nd November 2019,
aged 97 years.
The devoted husband of
the late Constance,
much loved father of Tim and Jacky, father in law of Deirdre and Paul, grandad and uncle.
'A gentleman to all who knew him who will be remembered with great affection'
Funeral arrangements
to be announced.
All further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 01253 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 28, 2019