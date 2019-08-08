Home

Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Notice

Jack Hill Notice
HILL Jack Christine, Elizabeth and family wish to express their sincere thanks for the many cards, expressions of sympathy and donations to Alzheimer's UK received
following Jack's death.
We are so thankful to our
family and Jack's many
friends for attending the
Celebration of Jack's Life.
Special thanks go to Jack's granddaughter, Kathryn, for delivering an emotional
and heartfelt eulogy.
Thanks also to Rev. David Phillips for conducting the service with care and compassion.
Many thanks to St. Annes Cricket Club for their generous hospitality, and finally, we are so grateful to Dawn and her team at
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter. We were treated with the utmost courtesy and sensitivity on what was for us, a very sad time.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 8, 2019
