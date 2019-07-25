Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Hill

Notice Condolences

Jack Hill Notice
HILL Jack Peacefully in the
Hamptons Care Home on
15th July 2019, Jack,
aged 90 years.
Devoted husband to his late wife Renee, much loved father of Christine and Elizabeth, dearly loved grandfather of Andrew, Claire, Kathryn and Samantha and great grandfather of Charlotte, Emily, Gracie, Jessica and Thomas. Jack will be sorely missed by all his family and his many friends.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Wednesday 31st July 2019
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"The Alzheimer's Society"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.