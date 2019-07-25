|
HILL Jack Peacefully in the
Hamptons Care Home on
15th July 2019, Jack,
aged 90 years.
Devoted husband to his late wife Renee, much loved father of Christine and Elizabeth, dearly loved grandfather of Andrew, Claire, Kathryn and Samantha and great grandfather of Charlotte, Emily, Gracie, Jessica and Thomas. Jack will be sorely missed by all his family and his many friends.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Wednesday 31st July 2019
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"The Alzheimer's Society"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 25, 2019