Notice

Irene Powton Notice
POWTON Irene Nigel would like to thank, all relatives, friends and neighbours, for their kind expressions of sympathy,
many cards of condolence and generous donations to the
North West Air Ambulance received during his recent sad
loss of Mum. Special thanks to Reverend David Phillips for his comforting ministrations and finally to Dawn Whitehead at Roland L Whitehead and Daughter Funeral Directors for
her caring, dignified and professional funeral services.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 21, 2019
