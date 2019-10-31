Home

Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Irene Powton Notice
POWTON Irene Suddenly at home on
21st October 2019,
Irene, aged 82 years.
Loving wife of the late David,
dearly loved mum of Nigel,
sister to Margaret and John
and a dear aunt.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 8th November 2019
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"North West Air Ambulance"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND, Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 31, 2019
