POWTON Irene Suddenly at home on
21st October 2019,
Irene, aged 82 years.
Loving wife of the late David,
dearly loved mum of Nigel,
sister to Margaret and John
and a dear aunt.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 8th November 2019
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"North West Air Ambulance"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND, Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 31, 2019