Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
13:00
St Cuthbert's Church
Lytham
Hilda Holding Notice
HOLDING Hilda Hilda, aged 87 years,
passed away on 24th July 2019 in The Hamptons, St. Annes.
Dearly loved wife of the late Norman, much loved mum to Nicola and Luke and a very
loving granny to Sam, Joe,
Isabella and Harry.
Forever loved. Rest In Peace.
Service at St Cuthbert's Church, Lytham on Friday 9th August 2019 at 1.00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for the
"N.S.P.C.C."
who Hilda was
heavily involved with
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 1, 2019
