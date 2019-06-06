|
SAX Henry On May 29th 2019 peacefully at home in St Annes after a long illness aged 84 years.
The dearly loved husband and friend of Estelle.
'Adored his many friends
in St Annes'
Service and cremation at Park Crematorium Lytham on
Thursday 13th June at 10 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired may be sent for Brian House c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 6, 2019
