Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00
Our Lady Star of The Sea RC Church
St. Annes
View Map
Interment
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:30
Landican Cemetery
Wirral
View Map
Notice

Helen Tittle Notice
Tittle Helen Mary
(Nee Phillips) Passed away peacefully at home with her family around her on
5th September,
aged 79.
A much loved Mum,
Sister, Grandmother, Aunt and Partner as well as a friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.
Funeral Service at
Our Lady Star of The Sea
RC Church, St. Annes on
Friday 20th September 2019
at 10.00am followed by interment at Landican Cemetery, Wirral on Monday 23rd September at 11.30am.
All enquiries to
Box Bros. Ltd.
01253 791500
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 19, 2019
