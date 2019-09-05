Home

Services
Billingtons Funeral Directors Ltd
Oakwood, Station Road
Preston, Lancashire PR4 2HA
01772 684856
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00
St Nicholas Church
Wrea Green
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
13:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham
View Map
Helen Sanders Notice
Sanders Helen Maude On August 23rd, 2019, peacefully in The Manse, aged 95 years
and of Wrea Green.

Beloved wife of the late Reg and
a loving mother and granny.

Special thanks to all those
involved in her care.

Service at St Nicholas Church, Wrea Green on
Thursday 19th September
at 12 noon prior to cremation at Park Crematorium, Lytham
at 1.30 p.m.

Family flowers only, donations if desired maybe sent for the
R.N.L.I. (Lytham Branch) c/o
and all further enquiries please to
Billingtons Funeral Directors
Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. PR4 2HA
Tel: 01772 684856
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 5, 2019
