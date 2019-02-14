Home

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
13:30
St Cuthbert's Church
Lytham
Meaney Helen
'Hellie' A loving wife, mother and friend, passed away at the age of 52 years, on 4th February 2019.
A service will be held at
St Cuthbert's Church, Lytham at 1.30pm on Tuesday 19th February, followed by a private
family cremation.
As her kind hearted spirit continues to brighten the lives of everyone around her, we ask that you help reflect this on the day by dressing in bright colours to remember her radiant nature.
At her own request, any donations are to be split equally between
The Chordoma Research Charity & Beautiful Hands Charity.
c/o the Funeral Director David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd, 42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW Tel. 01253 733909
Chordoma UK: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/helliemeaney
Beautiful Hands: https://www.give.net/
helliemeaney

Please join us to celebrate her life and the happiness
she brought us all.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 14, 2019
