|
|
|
SPENCE Harold On Saturday 9th November 2019 Harold passed away peacefully
in Clifton Hospital
aged 93 years.
The beloved husband of the
late Anne (née Rennie d. 2008), dearly loved Dad of Julie and Rob. Father-in-law to Dave and Elaine,
a proud and caring Paps to Gareth and Adam, great grandfather to Ruby and Phoebe, a loving brother to Lilian, and a respected Uncle.
Harold was a retired
Police Inspector with GMP
where he served until 1979.
The funeral service will be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Tuesday 26th November
at 12-30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu if so
desired, for the benefit of the
British Heart Foundation or RNLI
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 21, 2019