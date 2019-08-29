|
|
|
ROGERSON Hannah Maria
"Tilly" Passed away peacefully in the care of St Georges Nursing Home,
Lytham, on 23rd August 2019
aged 94 years.
A dearly loved sister of
Eileen, Jean and Joe.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium
on Thursday 5th September
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent
to Alzheimer's Society c/o
the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham
FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 29, 2019