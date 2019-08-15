Home

J & A Porter Funeral Directors
Windsor Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1AH
01253 804714
Interment
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
14:45
Lytham Park Cemetery
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
14:00
St Thomas' Church
Notice Condolences

Graham Freeman Notice
FREEMAN Graham Sadly passed away at his home address on 2nd August 2019,
aged 82 years.
Graham will be missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on 16th August 2019 at 2.00pm at
St Thomas' Church followed
by interment at Lytham Park Cemetery at 2.45 pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if so desired,
to Cancer Research UK
c/o and all enquiries to

J&A Porter Funeral Directors,
Windsor Court,
Windsor Rd, Ansdell,
Lytham St Annes FY8 1AH.
Telephone 01253 735423.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 15, 2019
