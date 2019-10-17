|
WIGNALL Gordon Passed away peacefully
at home in Lytham
on 10th October 2019, Gordon aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Shirley,
much loved Dad of Janis,
Philip and Mark, dear father in law of Julie and Hannah, loving grandad of Sam and Lucy
and much loved by Amy.
Gordon was one of eight children born to the late Lawrence and Ivy Wignall. A true Lythamer, well loved and respected by family
and friends. Life time member
of Lytham Green Drive Golf Club.
Funeral Service at
St. John the Divine Church, Lytham
on Thursday 24th October at 1.00pm followed by cremation at Lytham Crematorium at 2.00pm.
In respect of the Wignall family's tradition and commitment to
the Lytham Lifeboat, donations
in memory of Gordon can be sent
to Lytham RNLI c/o
the Funeral Director, David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham
FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 17, 2019