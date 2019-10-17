Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Wignall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Wignall

Notice Condolences

Gordon Wignall Notice
WIGNALL Gordon Passed away peacefully
at home in Lytham
on 10th October 2019, Gordon aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Shirley,
much loved Dad of Janis,
Philip and Mark, dear father in law of Julie and Hannah, loving grandad of Sam and Lucy
and much loved by Amy.

Gordon was one of eight children born to the late Lawrence and Ivy Wignall. A true Lythamer, well loved and respected by family
and friends. Life time member
of Lytham Green Drive Golf Club.

Funeral Service at
St. John the Divine Church, Lytham
on Thursday 24th October at 1.00pm followed by cremation at Lytham Crematorium at 2.00pm.

In respect of the Wignall family's tradition and commitment to
the Lytham Lifeboat, donations
in memory of Gordon can be sent
to Lytham RNLI c/o
the Funeral Director, David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham
FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.