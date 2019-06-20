|
Humber Gordon William The family of the late
Gordon William Humber would
like to thank the paramedics,
the doctors and staff at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital for the wonderful care he received, where he died peacefully on
the 25th May 2019.
Our thanks to Alan Billington for the kindness and help arranging the funeral, to Revd. Rick Bunday for the lovely service, also to our many friends who have supported us at this sad time and for all
the many cards and donations
to Trinity Hospice.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 20, 2019
