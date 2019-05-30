|
|
|
HUMBER Gordon William Passed away peacefully on
May 25th, 2019 at
Victoria Hospital and of
Wrea Green
aged 85 years.
Much loved husband of 60 years to Estelle, Dad to Jaki and Andrew, loving Grandad to Clair,
Ryan and Jodie and great grandad to Leighlah and Oliver.
Our Memories are
the loveliest things
They last from day to day
They can't get lost
They don't wear out
And can't be given away.
Funeral Service at
St Nicholas' Parish Church,
Wrea Green on
Wednesday June 5th at 12.45 pm, prior to private committal at Lytham Park Crematorium at 2.00p.m.
Black dress not required.
Family flowers only please donations if desired for
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 30, 2019
