|
|
|
BERRY On 10th September, 2019 peacefully in hospital after a short illness and of Freckleton
Gordon
aged 87 years.
The dearly beloved husband of Audrey, very dear father of Howard and Diane, father-in-law of Pamela and Martin and loving grandfather of Mathew, Joanne, Max, Jake and Megan.
Funeral Service and committal at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Monday 23rd September
at 2.00 p.m. Family flowers only but donations if so desired to Cancer Research UK
c/o the Funeral Director;
Steven R. Baxendale,
189, Kirkham Road, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1HU.
Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 19, 2019