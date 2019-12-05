|
RIPLEY Gladys Peacefully in hospital on
26th November 2019, after a
short illness and in her 100th year,
Gladys, of Lytham.
Beloved wife of the
late George Ripley,
much loved mum, grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral Service at
Lytham Methodist Church,
Park Street, Lytham on
Tuesday 10th December
at 12.30pm, followed
by cremation at
Lytham Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be
sent to either Dogs Trust or
Lytham Methodist Church
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope.
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Dec. 5, 2019