J & A Porter Funeral Directors
Windsor Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1AH
01253 804714
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
14:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Gladys Alexander Notice
ALEXANDER Gladys Passed away peacefully
on 31st May 2019,
aged 93 years.
Loving Wife, Mother,
Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
Funeral service to take place
at Lytham Park Crematorium
on 14th June 2019 at 2.30 pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if so desired,
to Cancer Research UK
c/o and all enquiries to

J&A Porter Funeral Directors,
Windsor Court,
Windsor Rd, Ansdell,
Lytham St Annes FY8 1AH.
Telephone 01253 735423.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 13, 2019
