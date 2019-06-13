Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Gill Oglethorpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gill Oglethorpe

Notice Condolences

Gill Oglethorpe Notice
OGLETHORPE Gill In loving memory of
Gill Oglethorpe of Lytham
who sadly passed away on
4th June 2019.
Beloved daughter of Sheila Jose and a much loved sister, aunty
and friend.
Funeral Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on
Friday 21st June at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
RNLI Lytham Guild c/o
the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham
FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.