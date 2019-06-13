|
|
|
OGLETHORPE Gill In loving memory of
Gill Oglethorpe of Lytham
who sadly passed away on
4th June 2019.
Beloved daughter of Sheila Jose and a much loved sister, aunty
and friend.
Funeral Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on
Friday 21st June at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
RNLI Lytham Guild c/o
the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham
FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 13, 2019
