Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
14:00
St Nicholas, Wrea Green
Gertrude Lancaster Notice
LANCASTER Gertrude
(Gertie) On Friday 2nd August 2019 peacefully at home in Wrea Green where she had lived all her life, aged 94 years.
Wife of the late Richard (Dick),
Mother of Richard,
Daughter-in-law of Lynda,
Gran to Amy and Joanna
and Great Gran to
Charlie, Oscar and Jake.
Funeral Service at
St Nicholas, Wrea Green on Monday 19th August at 2pm
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
'Wrea Green Church Yard Fund' c/o Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.,
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel 01253 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 15, 2019
