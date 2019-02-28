Home

Billingtons Funeral Directors Ltd
Oakwood, Station Road
Preston, Lancashire PR4 2HA
01772 684856
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
George Smith Notice
SMITH George Gillett Passed away sadly but peacefully on February 19th 2019 at
The Manse Nursing Home Kirkham, and of Lytham St. Annes aged 85 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley, loving brother of Lucy, Mary, Bill & Paul (all dec'd),
much loved uncle of Maria, Rudi, Stef, Karl, Gina, Paula, Paul & Ellen & a special friend of Peter, also a loving Dad to Penny his
faithful Dog.
'He will be sadly missed by them all'
Funeral service and cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium on Tuesday March 5th at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for
Marie Curie Cancer Care.
All donations and enquiries please c/o Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 28, 2019
