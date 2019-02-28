|
|
|
SMITH George Gillett Passed away sadly but peacefully on February 19th 2019 at
The Manse Nursing Home Kirkham, and of Lytham St. Annes aged 85 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley, loving brother of Lucy, Mary, Bill & Paul (all dec'd),
much loved uncle of Maria, Rudi, Stef, Karl, Gina, Paula, Paul & Ellen & a special friend of Peter, also a loving Dad to Penny his
faithful Dog.
'He will be sadly missed by them all'
Funeral service and cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium on Tuesday March 5th at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for
Marie Curie Cancer Care.
All donations and enquiries please c/o Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More