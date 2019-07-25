Home

Paul Bysouth & Son
9 Croft Road
Crowborough, Sussex TN6 1DL
01892 655000
George King Notice
KING On 14th July 2019, born in
Fylde 26th June 1926,
son to George and Amy,
died peacefully aged 93
near Tunbridge Wells, Kent.
Brother to the late Norman,
Tom, Muriel and living
youngest brother Peter.
George Kenneth King (Ken) Husband to late Margaret and father to Judy, Deborah and Michael and families.
Cremation at TW Crematorium Monday 29th July at 10.00am. Donations to Hospice in the Weald.
All enquiries to Paul Bysouth Funeral Services 01892 655000
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 25, 2019
