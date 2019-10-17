|
|
|
Gray George Suddenly at home on
1st October 2019,
George, aged 69 years,
beloved husband of Rosemary,
devoted dad of George, Tom and Victoria and a treasured grandad.
Forever in our hearts.
Service at Fairhaven
Methodist Church on
Thursday 24th October 2019 at 10.30 a.m. followed by interment
at Lytham Park Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if so desired, may be sent for "Lytham Hall Appeal" c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 17, 2019