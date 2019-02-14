|
|
|
GAUT Geoffrey On Saturday 9th February 2019
peacefully in
St George's Nursing Home, Lytham, Geoffrey aged 94 years
Much loved husband of
the late Margaret (Peggy).
Now reunited, he leaves
a very sad but enriched family.
Also a devoted dad, gramps,
great gramps and uncle.
Geoffrey will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Lytham Park Crematorium
on Monday 18th February
at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only please but
donations may be made in
Goeffrey's memory to
Brian House Childrens Hospice.
All enquiries to
Mark Rae Funeral Director
11 wood Street
St Annes On Sea
T.e.l. 01253 789000
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More