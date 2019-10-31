|
|
|
Shelley Frances Mary Made a peaceful departure
from this life on
Monday 21st October.
Much loved by her family,
friends and former pupils,
she leaves her husband Derrick,
her daughter Cath,
two sons Peter and Andrew
and grandchildren
Molly, Ben and Edward.
Grateful thanks to the staff at
New Thursby Nursing Home and
at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
for their loving care.
The funeral is on
Tuesday 5th November, 2pm
at St Cuthbert's Church, Lytham,
followed by cremation at 3pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to
New Thursby Social Fund c/o
Mark Rae, Funeral Director,
11 Wood Street,
St Annes on Sea, FY8 1QS
Tel 01253 789000
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 31, 2019