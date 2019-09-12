Home

J & A Porter Funeral Directors
Windsor Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1AH
01253 804714
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
Evelyn Brindle Notice
BRINDLE Evelyn
(Nee Machon) Evelyn, Wife of Frank Brindle.
Born Nelson, Lancashire 1920,
died August 2019, aged 98.

Evelyn, beloved Mum & Grandma, passed away in her 99th year with her Daughter and Grandaughter by her bedside.

"Forever in our hearts."

Funeral to take place at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 16th September 2019
at 11 am.

Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired,
to Trinity Hospice
c/o and all enquiries to
J&A Porter, Windsor Rd, Ansdell, Lytham St Annes FY8 1AH. Telephone 01253 735423.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 12, 2019
