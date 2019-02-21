|
WINTER Esther Passed away peacefully at the Royal Preston Hospital surrounded by her loving family, aged 72 years.
Devoted Mum of Lee, loving Grandma of Tom and Jon.
Esther will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Her funeral service will be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 25th February 2019 at 11:30am. Family flowers only please. Donations maybe made in memory of Esther to the Ribblesdale Ward
at Royal Preston Hospital.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 32 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St. Annes. 01253 725795
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 21, 2019
