|
|
|
BICKERSTAFFE On 5th November, 2019 suddenly at his home in Freckleton
ERIC
aged 75 years.
The dearly beloved husband of Jean (deceased), very dear father of Debbie, Erica, Donna, Val and Alan, loving grandfather of Darren, Kirsty, Harvey (deceased), Deanna, James, Oliver, Jessica and Joseph, great grandfather of Arlan and Indi Rae and father-in-law
of Paul and Jayne.
Funeral Service and committal at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Monday 18th November
at 11.00 a.m. Family flowers only but donations if so desired to British Heart Foundation c/o the Funeral Director;
Steven R. Baxendale,
189, Kirkham Road, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1HU.
Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 14, 2019