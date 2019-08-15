|
|
|
MORRIS Elizabeth Anne Peacefully at 'Watchwood' on
8 August 2019, aged 85 years.
Dearly beloved wife,
for over 65 years, of James.
Loving mother of Andrew,
Charles, Alistair and Sally,
dear mother in law
of Anya and Michelle,
devoted Grandma of Benjamin, Samuel, Tobias, Rebecca and Natasha, loved Great Grandma of Archie, Hariette and Annabelle.
Service at St John the Divine, Lytham on Tuesday 20 August
at 12.30, prior to private
burial service.
Family flowers only please and donations if so desired
may be sent to Barnardo's
c/o
Rawcliffe & Rae Funerals
11 Wood Street
Lytham St Annes
FY8 1QS
Tel Lytham 735269
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 15, 2019