THOMAS (Nee Firth)
Elisabeth (Liz) On 8th July 2019 at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Liz aged 76 years of Lytham.
Beloved wife of the late
Hugh Thomas, much loved
mother of Alexander and Rupert,
loving grandmother of Georgia and Kit, dear sister of Margaret and aunt of Kate.
Liz will be sadly missed by all
her family and many friends.
Funeral Service at
St. Cuthbert's Parish Church, Lytham on Thursday 18th July
at 12.30pm followed by cremation
at Lytham Park Crematorium
at 1.30pm.
No flowers by request, donations
if desired may be sent to
Trinity Hospice c/o the
Funeral Director, David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham, FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 12, 2019