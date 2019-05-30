Home

PILKINGTON Eileen Patricia "Pat" Of Minchinhampton, Stroud, formerly of Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire.
Peacefully on 22nd May at
Horsfall House Nursing Home, aged 98 years.
Much loved Wife of The Late Philip William Pilkington, Mother, Grandmother and
Great-Grandmother.
Funeral service at Holy Trinity Parish Church, Minchinhampton on Thursday 27th June at 11.00am, followed by interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu may be sent for (and made payable to) R.N.L.I. c/o
Fred Stevens Funeral Directors, Newmarket Road, Nailsworth, Glos. GL6 0DQ.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 30, 2019
