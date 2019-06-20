|
Barker Edith Passed away on 12th June 2019 aged 83 years, dearly loved wife of the late Alan, much loved mum of Debbie and Dave, mother in law of Anne, grandma to Matt and Emily also a dear sister, auntie and friend. Edith will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Service at Fairhaven United Reformed Church (The White Church) on Monday 1st July 2019 at 1:30pm prior to cremation at Park Crematorium Lytham at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be sent for Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service, Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 20, 2019
