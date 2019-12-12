Home

YATES Dorothy Peacefully in Clifton Hospital
on 7th December 2019,
Dorothy, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill and much loved mum of Janet, Maureen and Andrew.
Dear mother-in-law to Alan, Bob and Julie. Loving grandma to Sarah, Claire, Jennie, Chris,
Chris and James.
Service in St. Thomas' Church,
St. Annes on
Friday 20th December 2019 at 12.15p.m, followed by committal
at Lytham Park Crematorium
at 1.30p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired,
may be sent for
St. Thomas' Church c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND, Tel: 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Dec. 12, 2019
