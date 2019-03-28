|
|
|
ROBERTS Dorothy On March 24th, 2019 peacefully in Lytham Court Nursing Home
aged 91 years, and of
St Annes-on-Sea.
Beloved wife of the late Bill. Much loved mother to Stephen, Philip and John and a treasured grandma and great-grandma.
'Forever in our hearts -
will be very sadly missed'
Service and cremation at Park Crematorium, Lytham on
Wednesday April 10th at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
All further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 28, 2019
