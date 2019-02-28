Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark FH Rae Funeral Directors
11 Wood Street
Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire FY8 1QS
01253 789000
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:30
Saint Anne's Parish Church
St Annes On Sea
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Ecclestone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Ecclestone

Notice Condolences

Doris Ecclestone Notice
ECCLESTONE Doris Died in the loving care of
Lakeview Rest Home on
30th January 2019
Doris
Aged 93 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the
late Geoffrey, dearly loved mother
and adored grandmother
and great grandmother.
Memorial service and interment
of created remains will take place
at Saint Anne's Parish Church,
St Annes On Sea on
Monday 4th March at 12.30.
Donations, if so desired,
may be sent for Shelter
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
Mark F H Rae,
11 Wood Street,
St Annes On Sea, FY8 1QS.
Tel 01253 789000
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices