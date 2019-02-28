|
ECCLESTONE Doris Died in the loving care of
Lakeview Rest Home on
30th January 2019
Doris
Aged 93 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the
late Geoffrey, dearly loved mother
and adored grandmother
and great grandmother.
Memorial service and interment
of created remains will take place
at Saint Anne's Parish Church,
St Annes On Sea on
Monday 4th March at 12.30.
Donations, if so desired,
may be sent for Shelter
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
Mark F H Rae,
11 Wood Street,
St Annes On Sea, FY8 1QS.
Tel 01253 789000
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 28, 2019
