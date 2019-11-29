|
|
|
WOOD Derek Peacefully on 23rd November 2019 in the care of Delaney's Nursing Home, Derek, aged 89 years.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Eileen,
much loved father to Sarah and Alex. Cherished Grandad to Rohanna, Tristan, Isabella and Meg and great grandad to Zander.
Derek will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at Saint John the Devine
Parish Church, Lytham
on Monday 9th December at 1.45,
prior to cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium 2.30.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be sent for
The British Heart Foundation c/o
the funeral director.
All enquires to
Rawcliffe & Rae Funerals,
53a Warton Street,
Lytham, FY8 5DT
Tel 01253 735269
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 29, 2019