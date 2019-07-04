Home

PETERS David Arthur David of Lytham St Annes,
formerly of Bamford, Rochdale,
passed away peacefully at
Salford Royal Hospital on
18th June 2019 and leaves behind beloved wife Carole,
daughter Debra and son Anthony.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Tuesday 9th July 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for the
"R.N.L.I."
c/o
Roland L, Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House,
Eastbank Road, St Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 4, 2019
