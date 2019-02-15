|
|
|
Campion Donald Donald's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to RSPB. Special thanks to the Doctors and staff of Burnley Group Practice, all the staff at
Abbey Grange Care Home
and especially to SNP Emeline for the loving care and attention shown to Donald. Thank you to
Rev. Chris Cheeseman for his comforting words and service and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional
care and services.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 15, 2019
